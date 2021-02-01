PHL Embassy in Myanmar advises Filipinos there to “stay at home”, coordinate with embassy

(Eagle News) – The Philippine Embassy in Myanmar is urging all Filipinos there to “remain calm and to stay at home” after a military coup on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 that saw the country’s State Counsellor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi being detained, along with other top civilian officials.

As the military announced a state of emergency for 12 months, civilian government was effectively replaced by military rule headed by Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing. Myanmar’s Vice-President Myint Swe, a former general himself, will serve as acting president for the entire year. Myanmar’s President Win Myint was also detained, along with other senior civilian leaders of government.

The Philippine embassy in an advisory dated Feb. 1 encouraged all Filipinos in Myanmar to “register with the Embassy.”

“Please also make sure that you are included in the Embassy township coordination group. If your are not yet included, please send a message thru the Embassy Facebook Page so we can connect you with the assigned coordinator for your Township,” the advisory read,

The embassy further advised Filipino in Myanmar to call or contact them at the Embassy landline 01-558149-153 or hotline 09240765938 for emergencies.

The dramatic escalation came after weeks of rising tensions between the military, which ruled the country for nearly five decades, and the civilian government over allegations of fraud in November’s elections.

The military last week refused to rule out seizing power to settle its claims of irregularities in the polls, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won easily.

Myo Nyunt, the spokesman for the NLD, said Suu Kyi, along with President Win Myint, had been “detained” in the capital Naypyidaw.

(Eagle News Service)