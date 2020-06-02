Phl Embassy in Malaysia to open on June 10 after lifting of lockdown measures

Filipinos seeking consular services advised to have online appointment

(Eagle News) — Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Charles Jose said that the Philippine embassy there is expected to open on June 10 as the movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia expires on June 9.

“Nakatakda na pong matapos ang movement control order sa Malaysia ngayong June 9, that’s Tuesday next week, and we expect na magbubukas na po ang ating embassy sa June 10,” Ambassador Jose said in an interview with ASEAN in Focus.

As a precautionary measure, Ambassador Jose said they would start an online appointment system. This would ensure the safety of the embassy’s customers and clients, as well as the embassy personnel, he said.

Only those with prior appointments can avail of consular services such as renewal of passports, or application for new passports, visa application, authentication of documents, civil registraion, assistance to nationals, and other requests to the labor office.

Ambassador Jose said that Filipinos in Malaysia can visit the Embassy’s Facebook page for the online appointment link.

Filipinos in east Malaysia or those far from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, can also request by mail the extension of their passport validity.

“Sa kanila po na kailangan nang mag-renew ng passport pero hindi makapunta sa KL, ina-allow na po namin ang extension ng passport validity, at puede nila itong gawin by mail,” the Philippine envoy in Malaysia said in an interview during the ASEAN in Focus program on June 2.

-Help for overseas Filipinos in Malaysia continue-

Ambassador Jose also said that the Philippine overseas labor office (POLO) has now disbursed as much as $182,000 under the Department of Labor and Employment’s AKAP Program which benefited a total of 910 Filipinos affected by the lockdown in Malaysia. The POLO will also continue to evaluate applications and disburse funds to qualified OFWs.

The Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration (OWWA) has also donated almost P1 million overseas Filipinos in Malaysia, benefitting 2,400 OFWs in the country.

The Department of Social Welfare also disbursed 50,000 ringgit or almost P600,000 in assistance to the undocumented elderly, minors and indigents, especially in Sabah.

The Philippine embassy officials and personnel also donated money from their personal saving, and raised funds which they used to buy relief goods for OFWs in Malaysia, Ambassador Jose said.

The lockdown in Malaysia or the Movement Control Order has been in place for almost three months, during which time many OFWs had been affected.

