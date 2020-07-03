PHL embassy in Kuwait suspends on-site ops until July 16 after employee tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait has suspended its on-site services after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the embassy said the suspension, effective July 2 and which will last until July 16, was in accordance with the protocols of the World Health Organization and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health which require people in close contact with a COVID-19-positive to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Those with scheduled appointments with the embassy during the period were advised to wait for the call or message from the embassy, “preferably through WhatsApp, for the rescheduling of their appointments.”

The embassy and its attached agencies can be reached through the following hotlines and social media accounts:

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/PHinKuwait

Twitter account: www.twitter.com/PHinKuwait

Consular (Passport) Section hotlines: 6518-4433; 6990-2188

ATN Unit hotline: 6500-2612

POLO-OWWA hotline: 9403-9063

Filipinos in “extremely distressed situations” may contact the Kuwaiti government’s emergency hotlines:

Kuwait Police: 112 (for non-COVID-19 related cases)

Kuwait Ministry of Health: 151 (for COVID-19 related cases)

“The Embassy requests for the public’s understanding during this time,” the embassy said.