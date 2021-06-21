PHL detects 39 more COVID variant cases, including 4 Delta variant cases

(Eagle News) – The Philippines detected 39 more COVID-19 variant cases in the country, including four cases of the Delta variant, the highly infection double mutation variant first found in India. This brings the total Delta variant cases in the country to 17.

The Department of Health (DOH), the University of the Philippines – Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC), and the University of the Philippines – National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) also reported on Monday, June 21, the detection of 14 Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases, 21 Beta (B.1.351) variant cases, and one Theta (P.3) variant case based on the latest whole-genome sequencing report.

In a release, the DOH said that three of the four additional Delta variant cases are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF) from the MV Eastern Hope, a ship currently docked in South Korea.

“Upon detection of the PCR-positive Filipino crew in South Korea, they were repatriated back to the Philippines on June 3, 2021. Two cases have completed the 10-day isolation after arrival in the country and were discharged upon certification of recovery, while one is still admitted in a hospital in Metro Manila,” the DOH said.

The fourth case is another returning Overseas Filipino worker (ROF) who arrived from Saudi Arabia on May 24, who completed the mandated isolation, and has been tagged as recovered on June 10. This ROH has been “discharged from the isolation facility, and is now under strict home quarantine as per protocols of the LGU of destination.”

-14 additional Alpha cases detected-

Meanwhile, on the additional 14 Alpha cases detected, 12 are local cases while two are being verified if they are local or ROF cases. “Based on the case line list, two cases have died and 12 cases have been tagged as recovered. The Alpha variant cases now total 1,085,” the DOH said.

The Alpha variant was first detected in the United Kingdom and was previously known as the UK variant.

–21 more Beta variant cases found-

The DOH also reported that of the 21 additional Beta variant cases detected, 20 are local cases while one case is being verified whether this is a local or ROF case. Based on the case line list, 20 cases of the Beta (previously known as the South African variant) have been tagged as recovered and one case is currently active. The total Beta variant cases are now 1,267.

On the other hand, the additional Theta variant case (P.3 variant first detected in the Philippines) is “currently being verified as to whether this is a local or ROF case. The case has already been tagged as recovered,” according to the DOH.

“Currently, the Theta variant is not identified as a variant of concern (VOC) since more data is needed to conclude whether the variant will have significant public health implications,” it said.

-Regular bio-surveillance, genome sequencing assured-

“The DOH, UP-PGC, and UP-NIH assure the public that biosurveillance activities for the detection of COVID-19 variants shall continue amidst the increase in cases in Visayas and Mindanao,” the DOH added.

The DOH said that the reagents for the whole genome sequencing for the rest of the year was through a grant of Php 180 million by the health department to the UP-PGC last May.

These reagents will be arriving this week, it said.

“These reagents will allow the DOH, UP-PGC, and UP-NIH to sequence samples of COVID-19 cases regularly until the end of the year, ensuring that the government will have essential information in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” the DOH added.

