PHL detects 167 more highly infectious Omicron subvariant cases, including 140 BA.5 cases

Most already tagged as recovered; DOH reminds public to always wear face masks

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported the detection of 140 more cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant BA.5, with majority of the cases coming from Region 6 or Western Visayas region.

The DOH also reported 20 additional BA.2.12.1 cases, and seven additional BA.4 cases. These two Omicron sub-variants are also highly infectious.

In a briefing on Thursday, July 7, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that most of these cases have already been tagged as recovered.

At least 99 of the BA.5 cases are from Region 6 or Western Visayas, 21 are from the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila, seven are from Region 4A or Calabarzon region, and five are from the Ilocos Region (Region 1). One case each from Regions 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 4B (Mimaropa) and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). One is a Returning Overseas Filipino (ROF).

The DOH said that 129 of them have already been tagged as recovered, while four are still undergoing isolation. The results of the seven other cases are still being verified.

Being fully vaccinated cannot prevent infection as there are at least 16 of these cases who have been fully vaccinated. Three are unvaccinated, while the vaccination status of the 121 other cases are still being verified.

Because of this, the total number of detected BA.5 variant cases has reached 233, Vergeire said.

-20 additional BA.2.12.1 variant cases; 7 BA.4 cases-

Meanwhile, of the 20 additional BA.2.12.1 variant cases, five are from NCR, four each are from Western Visayas and Calabarzon region, two are from CAR, and one is from Ilocos region. There are also four ROFs who tested positive for this subvariant.

Most of them, 17, have already recovered. At least nine of the additional 20 BA.2.12.1 cases have already been fully vaccinated, while the vaccination status of the 10 others are still being verified.

Vergeire also said that of the seven BA.4 cases, six are from Region 5 or the Bicol region, while one is from NCR. Five of these cases have been fully vaccinated, while two were unvaccinated.

All these seven BA.4 cases have already recovered.

Because of these, the total BA.2.12.1 cases in the country have reached 70, while the total BA.4 cases have reached 10 cases.

Most of the verified new Omicron subvariant cases have either mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

The DOH reminded the public to still wear well-fitting face masks and to follow health and safety protocols such as isolating when experiencing symptoms, getting vaccinated or getting booster doses, and ensuring proper air flow or ventilation.



(Eagle News Service)