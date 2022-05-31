PHL dengue cases up since March: 94 percent spike noted from March 20-April 30 vs same period last year

(Eagle News) – Dengue cases since the last week of March this year in the Philippines have seen a 94 percent spike compared to the same period last year, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The DOH noted the “recent increases in dengue cases observed starting the end of March 2022.”

From March 20 to April 30, or Morbidity Weeks 12 to 17, the reported dengue cases reached 11,435. This number was “94% higher than the 5,901 cases reported during the same specific time period in 2021.

From April 10 to May 7, 2022, there were also 6,622 dengue cases reported, mostly from Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) at 14 percent, Region 7 (Central Visayas) at 13 percent, and Region 3 (Central Luzon) at 9 percent of the total cases.

The DOH said that 908 dengue cases were reported in Zamboanga Peninsula, 881 cases from the Central Visayas, and 593 cases were reported from Central Luzon.

“Based on data gathered by the Epidemiology Bureau (EB), a six percent (6%) decrease has been recorded – from 27,010 last year, down to 25,268 this year for the said period.”

The DOH reminded the public of the need to practice the following 4S behaviors, which stands for the following: Search and destroy breeding places, Secure self-protection, Seek early consultation, and Support fogging/spraying in hotspot areas

The DOH reminded the public of the need to practice the following 4S behaviors, which stands for the following: Search and destroy breeding places, Secure self-protection, Seek early consultation, and Support fogging/spraying in hotspot areas

The rainy season could also further increase the dengue cases.

“As the rainy season approaches, many diseases spread – and one of those is Dengue. We are taking proactive actions in preventing outbreaks and raising awareness to curb the increase in the number of cases,” said DOH Undersecretary and spokesperson Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“Rest assured that the DOH is closely monitoring every disease trend, and is well-prepared to respond to any healthcare aid any Juan or Juana may need,” she added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The primary vectors that transmit the disease are Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and, to a lesser extent, Aedes aegypti albopictus.

“The virus responsible for causing dengue, is called dengue virus (DENV). There are four DENV serotypes and it is possible to be infected four times,” WHO said.

Severe dengue is also a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries.

“There is no specific treatment for dengue/severe dengue. Early detection of disease progression associated with severe dengue, and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates of severe dengue to below 1%,” WHO said.



