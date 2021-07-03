PHL COVID deaths breach 25k as 90 fatalities are added, but percentage of active cases still at a low

New COVID recoveries added were 7,698, the highest this past week

(Eagle News) – The Philippines’ COVID-19 deaths breached 25,000 on Saturday, July 3, with the addition of 90 virus fatalities, even as the country continued to record low percentages of active COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday, July 3, the number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 25,063. The number of new fatalities reported on Saturday at 90 were still much lower than the previous day’s additional virus deaths of 177.

The number of new cases recorded were 5,908, which is roughly the same as the previous days’ new cases. Total COVID-19 infections have reached 1,430,419.

Most of these however have already recovered. In fact, the number of recoveries has reached 1,351,691, representing 94.5 percent of the total cases. Reported new recoveries on Saturday also increased to 7,698. This is significantly higher than the Friday’s added recoveries of just 2,212 and Thursday’s 2,859.

The percentage of active cases as of Saturday was 3.8 percent. Total active cases reached 53,665. The last time that the percentage of active case was in the line of 4 percent was way back June 25. After that, the percentage hovered around the 3 percent mark, considered one of the lowest if not the lowest since the surge last year.

Most of the active cases (95.1 percent) were also either mild or asymptomatic.

The positivity rate reported on Saturday was also among the lowest for this year at 10.6 percent.

The percentage of deaths compared to total cases is at 1.75 percent, the same as the last four days.

(Eagle News Service)