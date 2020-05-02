PHL COVID cases rise to 8,928 as fatalities surpass 600

(Eagle News Service) — The total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 8,928 with the addition of 156 new cases, according to the Department of Health.

There were still more recoveries reported than deaths. The DOH added 40 new patient recoveries as of 4 p.m., Saturday, May 2, bringing the total to 1,124.

Virus-related deaths added were 24 which brings the total to 603.

The DOH is expanding furhter itsmass testing for COVID-19 to ensure that more people would know their COVID-19 condition and thus be isolated early from the rest of the population to prevent further spread of the infections.

The DOH had targeted to conduct at least 8,000 tests per day as of April 30, but has so far only managed between 4,000 to 6,000 tests per day.

(Eagle News Service)