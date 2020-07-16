PHL COVID cases reach 61,266 with the addition of almost 2,500 new cases mostly from Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases continued to surge nationwide with the addition of almost 2,500 cases just for today, Thursday, July 16, mostly coming from Metro Manila, as total cases reached 61,266.

Total active cases, wherein recoveries and number of COVID-19 deaths have already been substracted, reached 38,183, most of them mild cases at 90.7 percent, but with increasing percentage of asymptomatics (those showing no symptoms) at 8.5 percent. Severe cases and critical cases accpunted for 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Of the 2,498 additional cases today, 1,886 came from Metro Manila while Cebu reported only 198 cases. Cavite with 57 cases, and Davao del Sur and Laguna with 44 cases each accounted for the rest of the cases.

COVID-19 recoveries today were 467, which is slightly lower than Wednesday’s 517 recoveries. This brings the total to 21,440 recoveries.

New deaths added today were 29, bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities to 1,643.

(Eagle News Service)