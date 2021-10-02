PHL COVID-19 tally now at 2,580,173

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,580,173 on Saturday, Oct. 2, with the addition of 14,786 cases.

The Department of Health said of the total cases, 144,061 were active.

Of these, 80.3 percent were mild, 13.4 percent asymptomatic, 3.56 percent moderate, 0.8 percent critical, and 1.9 percent were severe.

Recoveries rose to 2397456 with the addition of 894 recoveries.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the Philippines is at 38656, with the addition of 164 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level in the new system being implemented by the government in the region.

The alert level is expected to end in the last week of October.