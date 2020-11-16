PHL COVID-19 tally at 409,574; recoveries at 374,366

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 409,000 mark on Monday, Nov. 16, after the Department of Health reported 1738 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 409574 total cases, 27369 or 6.7 percent were active.

Of these, 83 percent were mild, 8.5 percent asymptomatic, 5.3 percent critical, 3 percent severe, and 0.2 percent moderate.

Over 900, or 906, of the newly-confirmed cases were confirmed today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases confirmed today were Davao City with 140, Cavite with 117, Rizal with 89, Laguna with 87, and Batangas with 79.

Recoveries rose to 374366 including the 45 additional recoveries.

Seven additional deaths pushed the death toll to 7839.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases in the country were declining.

It warned the public against complacency, however, noting that there could be a spike in COVID-19 cases again.