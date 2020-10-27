PHL COVID-19 tally at 373,144; 353 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 373,000 mark on Tuesday, Oct. 27, after the Department of Health reported 1524 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 373144 total cases, 10 percent or 37489 were active.

Of these, 82.8 percent were mild, 11 percent asymptomatic, 4 percent critical, and 2.2 percent severe.

Of the 1524 newly-reported cases, 1473 were cases that tested positive today.

The areas with the most cases reported on this day were Negros Occidental with 115, Cavite with 176, Benguet with 72, Quezon with 67, and Laguna with 65.

Recoveries rose to 328,602 with the additional 353.

The DOH said this was 88.1 percent of the total cases.

Fourteen additional deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 7053.

This was 1.89 percent of the total COVID-19 cases, based on the DOH data.

In a taped public address aired on Tuesday, the President announced the new quarantine classifications of different parts of the country for November, with Metro Manila retained as a general community quarantine area until the end of next month.