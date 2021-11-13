PHL COVID-19 cases rise to 2,815,080; 238 deaths more reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,815,080 on Saturday, Nov. 14, after the Department of Health reported 1,997 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 29382 were active.

Of these, 63.6 percent were mild, 5.6 percent asymptomatic, 4.3 percent critical, 10.1 percent severe, and 16.34 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,740,426 with the additional 1696 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 45272 with the addition of 238 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2 until the end of the month.

Health authorities have warned of complacency amid the easing of restrictions, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still in the midst.