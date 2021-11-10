PHL COVID-19 cases rise to 2,809,311

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,809,311 after the Department of Health reported 2,646 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 29138 were active.

Of these, 60.8 percent were mild, 7 percent were asymptomatic, 4.4 percent were critical, 10.4 percent were severe, and 17.36 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2735508 with the addition of 4029 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 44665 with the 99 additional deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The DOH has reminded the public against complacency, however, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still in the midst.