PHL COVID-19 cases reach 576,352; 9,418 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country reached 576,352 on Sunday, Feb. 28, after the Department of Health reported 2113 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 29763 were active.

Of these, percent 88.7 percent were mild, 5.3 percent asymptomatic, 2.6 percent were critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.93 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 534271, including the additional 9418 ones.

The death toll rose to 12318, including the additional 29 ones.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected soon, following the arrival of Sinovac vaccines today.

The Palace said over 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses are expected to arrive on Monday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III later said they would arrive next week instead.