PHL COVID-19 cases reach 564,865; recoveries at 522,941

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 564,865 after the Department of Health reported 1414 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 29817 were active.

Of these, 88.4 percent were mild, 5.7 percent asymptomatic, 2.6 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.84 percent were moderate.

Seventy-two additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 522,941.

Sixteen additional deaths also pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,107.

The government is gearing up for a COVID-19 national vaccination program slated this year.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected to start this month.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte said the country would not be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine without a COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Palace said.

Earlier that day, the Palace said the President also thumbed down face-to-face classes.

It said the proposal might be entertained in August.