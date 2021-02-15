PHL COVID-19 cases reach 550,860; recoveries climb to 511,755

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 550,860 on Monday, Feb. 15, after the Department of Health reported 1685 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 27588 were active.

Of these, 86.6 percent were mild, 6.9 percent asymptomatic, 2.8 percent critical, 2.8 percent severe, and 0.86 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 511,755 including the 14 additional ones.

Two additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 11,517.

The government is targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population.

It has released its list of priority groups for the program, which is expected to start this year.

The government has said COVID-19 vaccine rollout would start this month.