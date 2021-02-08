PHL COVID-19 cases reach 538,995; recoveries climb to 499,772

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 538,995 after the Department of Health reported 1690 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 27992 or 5.2 percent were active.

Of these, 88.5 percent were mild, 5.4 percent asymptomatic, 2.8 percent critical, 2.7 percent severe, and 0.63 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 499,772 including the additional 23 who recently recovered.

Fifty-two additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 11231.

The government has said it was eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

The program is expected to start this year.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines.