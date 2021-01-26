PHL COVID-19 cases reach 516,166; recoveries climb to 475,423

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 516,000 mark on Tuesday, Jan. 26, after the Department of Health reported 1,173 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 516,166 cases, 30,357 were active.

Of these, 84.9 percent were mild, 8.4 percent asymptomatic, 3.8 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.5 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Cebu City with 84, Davao City with 67, Cavite with 51, Quezon City with 47, and Rizal with 41.

Recoveries rose to 475,423 including the 18 additional ones.

Ninety-four additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 10,386.

The government has confirmed the entry of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant in the country, after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 7.

On Friday, the QC government said he already tested negative for COVID-19 but was still under strict health monitoring.

On the same day, though, health authorities confirmed the UK variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.

Early this week, the DOH confirmed that there was already a local transmission of the UK variant in Bontoc, Mt. Province, from where 12 of the additional 16 UK variant cases originated.