PHL COVID-19 cases reach 511,679

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 511,000 mark on Saturday, Jan. 23, after the Department of Health reported 1797 additional cases.

Of the total 511,679 cases, the DOH said 33603 were active.

Of the active cases, 82.6 percent were mild, 11 percent asymptomatic, 3.8 percent critical, 2.2 percent severe, and 0.41 percent moderate.

Davao City had the most COVID-19 cases reported today, with 151; Quezon City with 90; Rizal with 80; Isabela with 64; and Bulacan with 62.

Recoveries rose to 467886 including the additional 166 ones.

Fifty-four additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 10,190.

On Friday, health authorities confirmed the United Kingdom variant had been found in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.

With the additional ones, the number of COVID-19 cases with the UK variant in the Philippines rose to 17.

The first UK variant case, a Quezon City resident, tested negative for COVID-19, the QC government said also on Friday.