PHL COVID-19 cases reach 494,605; recoveries climb to 459,252

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 494,605 after the Department of Health reported 1912 additional cases.

The Department of Health said of the total COVID-19 cases, 5.2 percent or 25614 were active.

Of these, 85 percent were mild, 6.4 percent asymptomatic, 5.2 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 0.48 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 136, Quezon City with 107, Agusan del Sur with 61, Dagupan City with 57 and Cavite with 54.

Recoveries are now at 459,252 including the 746 additional ones.

The death toll climbed to 9739 including the 40 additional ones.

The government has temporarily banned foreign travelers from over 30 countries following reports of the UK and South African COVID-19 virus strains there.

On Wednesday, the DOH and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the UK strain was now in the country with the male resident of Quezon City testing positive for the same following his arrival from a short trip to Dubai.