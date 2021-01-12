PHL COVID-19 cases reach 491,258; 44 more recover

(Eagle News) –COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 491,000 mark on Tuesday, January 12, after the Department of Health reported 1524 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 491,258 total cases, 23,532 were active.

Of these, 85.1 percent were mild, 5.5 percent asymptomatic, 5.7 percent critical, 3.2 percent severe, and 0.54 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 137, Quezon City with 109, Rizal with 92, Davao del Norte with 53, and Cebu City with 52.

Recoveries rose to 458,172 including the 44 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 9554 including the 139 additional ones.

The government has added five countries to its list of areas with travel restrictions following reports of a new COVID-19 strain there.

With the addition, the countries on the Philippines’ list are now at 32.