PHL COVID-19 cases reach 434,357; recoveries at 399,005

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 434,357 on Wednesday, Dec. 2, after the Department of Health reported 1438 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 26,916 were active.

Of these, 84.7 percent were mild, 7.1 percent asymptomatic, 5.2 percent critical, 2.7 percent severe, and 0.29 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 142, Laguna with 89, Quezon City with 80, Manila with 63, and Pampanga with 58.

Recoveries rose to 399,005 including the 232 additional ones.

The death toll climbed to 8436 including the 18 additional ones.

The government has warned against a possible spike in COVID-19 cases during the holidays, and urged the public not to go home to their provinces.

On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order No. 121 that gives the Food and Drug Administration the authority to issue an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine use in the country.

Without the emergency use authorization, FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine could take as long as six months.