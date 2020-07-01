PHL COVID-19 cases reach 38,511 as about 1k cases added daily for 3 days straight

Asymptomatic cases rising, breach 1000

(Eagle News) – COVID-19 cases continued to rise by about a thousand each day for the third straight day as total cases rose to 38,511.

Based on data from the Department of Health, 999 cases were added today, July 1, Wednesday, 595 of which were fresh cases while 404 were late cases. Most of the cases added were still from Metro Manila.

On Tuesday, June 30, the added cases were 1,080, while on Monday, June 29, the additional cases were 985.

More recently, the dates when the additional cases reached 1,000 were on June 26 when cases added were 1006, and on June 23 when cases added were as high as 1,150 – the highest so far.

On Wednesay, July 1, total recoveries reached 10,438 as 205 recoveries were added to the list.

New deaths were just four bringing the total to 1,270.

But DOH data showed symptomatic cases were rising.

As of June 30, COVID-19 asymptomatic persons in the country reached 1,210 representing 4.7 percent of total active cases which reached 26,015. Majority of cases were still mild at 94.7 percent or 24,638 cases. Severe cases were 140 or 0.5 percent of the cases, while critical cases hit 27 or 0.1 percent of the cases.

A day before that, June 29, asymptomatic cases were just 942 or 3.7 percent of the total active cases. If compared to the June 30 asymptomatic cases, the difference is already an increase of 268 asymptomatic cases.

Mild cases on June 29 were just 122 or 95.7 percent of total active cases.

Severe cases on June 29 were just 122, while critical cases were 26. However, their perentages compared to the rest of active cases stayed the same for the last few days — 0.5 percent for severe cases and 0.1 percent for critical cases.

(Eagle News Service)