PHL COVID-19 cases reach 34,803; most active cases are mild, but asymptomatic cases rising, DOH data shows

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health said that COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 34,803 with the addition of 738 cases which is fewer than Friday’s 1,006 additional cases.

The data as of 4 p.m., Saturday, June 27, showed that there were 506 fresh cases added today, which were also less than Friday’s 788 fresh cases.

“Late cases” added today were 178 which were also fewer than Friday’s 218 late cases.

There were also 9,430 total recoveries on Saturday, with the addition of 249 patients who recovered from the virus. This number, however, is less than Friday’s additional recoveries of 274. Recoveries added daily were consistently above 200.

Total COVID-19 fatalities today reached 1,236 with the addition of 12 new deaths. Yesterday, Friday, June 26, the fatalities added were also 12.

DOH said that deaths due to COVID-19 have been decreasing generally.

Asymptomatic cases, however, have been increasing. As of June 26, the number of asymptomatic patients were 871. This is 3.7 percent of the total active cases numbering 23,667. On June 24, asymptomatic cases were 3.4 percent of total active cases.

While most of the active cases are mild at 22,649, its percentage at 95.7 percent as of June 26, were less than the percentage last June 24 at 96 percent.

Severe cases were still 0.5 percent of total active cases, while critical cases were still at 0.1 percent.

It was

It was on Friday, June 26, that total COVID-19 cases in the country breached 34,000 with the addition of a record number of 1,006 cases, 788 of which were fresh cases. That was also the first time that COVID-19 surpassed 9,000.

(Eagle News Service)