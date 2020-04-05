PHL COVID-19 cases reach 3,246 with eight new virus-related deaths

(Eagle News) — The total coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 3,246 with the addition of 152 new confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Aside from the added cases, the DOH also reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 152.

“DOH also reports 7 additional recoveries which brings the total number of recoveries to 64,” the department said in a statement posted on its facebook page.

The new cases were only identified as patients no. 3095 to 3,246 (PH3095-3246).

The DOH said that the country can now conduct 900 to 1,200 COVID-19 tests per day.

It said that this would explain the big number of confirmed cases that are being added daily.

Mass testing has already started, prioritizing the high risk sectors considered vulnerable to COVID-19. These include health care workers exposed to coronavirus patients, the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions, and the persons who have been exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

By April 14, the country can do up to 3,000 tests daily, and by the end of the month, up to 10,000 daily, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said earlier.