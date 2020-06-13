PHL COVID-19 cases hit 25,392 as 504 fresh cases – one of the highest on record – added to list

22 COVID-19 deaths added today, the highest so far this month

(Eagle News) – COVID-19 cases in the country continued to rise with the addition of 607 cases on Saturday, June 13, bringing the total cases to 25,392, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Deaths also rose to 22, the highest daily death this month, and one of the highest since April. This brings the total virus fatalities to 1,074.

DOH said that as many as 504 fresh cases were reported today, the highest since April, indicating that more people are being infected by the virus after the country has eased its lockdown measures this month.

Before this, the highest number of fresh or new cases were 538 reported on March 31.

COVID-19 recoveries reported today, were 252, as of 4 p.m., bringing total recoveries to 5,706. Yesterday, the recoveries reported were higher at 289.

New virus cases have been increasing since areas in the country were placed under General Community Quarantine and Modified GCQ.

The highest number of fresh cases added today were from Metro Manila at 246, followed by Central Visayas (Region 7) at 85. Both areas have been placed under GCQ since June 1.

“Late cases” added were 103, with 42 coming from Metro Manila.

