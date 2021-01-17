PHL COVID-19 cases at 500,577; 5,868 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 500,000 mark on Sunday, January 17, after the Department of Health reported 1895 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 500,577 cases, 24691 were active.

Of these, 84.6 percent were mild, 6.6 percent were asymptomatic, 5.3 percent were critical, 3 percent severe, and 0.47 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 107, Quezon City with 106, Isabela with 65, Pampanga with 63, and Bulacan with 62.

Recoveries climbed to 465991 including the 5868 additional ones.

Eleven additional deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 9895.

The DOH has confirmed the presence of the UK COVID-19 virus strain in the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai.