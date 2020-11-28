PHL COVID-19 cases at 427,797; recoveries at 388,062

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 427000 mark on Saturday, Nov. 28, after the Department of Health reported over 1,000 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 31402 were active.

Of these, 84.6 percent were mild, 8.4 percent asymptomatic, 2.3 percent severe, 4.4 percent critical, and 0.25 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao with 200, Negros Occidental with 123, Western Samar with 84, Pampanga with 64, and Quezon City with 57.

Recoveries rose to 388062, including the 474 additional ones.

The death toll also rose to 8777, with the addition of 79 deaths.

The government is targeting vaccinating 50 to 60 percent of the population for COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place if most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest of the population.