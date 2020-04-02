PHL coronavirus-related deaths rise to 107 as COVID-19 cases reach 2,633

(Eagle News) – The country’s death toll due to COVID-19 rose to more than a hundred as total cases spiked to 2,633.

The Department of Health (DOH), in its latest situationer on Thursday, April 2, said that 11 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease had been added to the previous toll of 96, bringing total fatalities to 107.

There were also 322 new confirmed virus that were added to the earlier total of 2,311 as more COVID-19 tests have been made available to more health facilities and laboratories.

On a positive note, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that at least 1,275 persons under investigation (PUIs) have tested negative for the disease.

He said that more hospitals had also been admitting more COVID-19 cases after passing the inspection and tests of the DOH.

More quarantine facilities are also being set up for COVID-19 patients, he said.

The DOH chief also announced one patient recovery on Thursday, bringing the total to 51.

The DOH earlier said that more than 80,000 test kits for COVID-19 have been made available to the public through the accredited hospitals and testing centers after the government received donations from various countries, including China and South Korea.

