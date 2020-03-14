PHL coronavirus death toll rises to 8, as DOH announces 3 fatalities; COVID-19 cases remain at 64

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health announced three coronavirus deaths on Saturday, March 14, bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities in the country to eight.

One of the three was a 54-year old patient from Lanao del Sur, the first coronavirus case in Mindanao, and referred to as Philippine patient no. 40.

He was initially treated in Iligan, and later transferred to Northern Mindanao Medical Center. His symptoms began appearing on March 4.

He died on March 13 from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome due to severe pneumonia with concomitant Acute Kidney Injury.

The other fatality was announced by the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Medical Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, the DOH said.

“The DOH is currently gathering further details on the recent deaths and will provide information as soon as it is available,” a DOH announcement said.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country remain at 64.

-DOH to hold “virtual press conferences”-

As this developed, the DOH also announced that it will be resorting to virtual press conferences on the COVID-19 situationer in the country starting Saturday “in light of the Department’s advice on social distancing.”

“This is to limit the possible spread of the disease while ensuring the public is informed of COVID-19 developments. The health and safety of our stakeholders, including you our partners, is a priority of the Department,” a DOH statement said.

It said that only RTVM will be allowed to cover the press conference set at 4 p.m.