PHL coronavirus cases climb to 552 as 90 more new cases added to list; 2 deaths and 2 recoveries also reported

(Eagle News) – There are now 552 total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country as more positive test results come in, the latest of which were 90 additional cases today, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the Department of Health said.

The DOH also announced two additional deaths, all Filipino males in their 70s with no travel nor exposure history. This brings to 35, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country.

They were identified only as patient no. 215 (PH215), 71 years old from Quezon City who died today, Tuesday, March 24, at 2:16 a.m.. He was confirmed to be positive for the virus only last March 18. The cause of death was severe pneumonia (COVID-19), hypertensive cardiovascular disease, and cardiac dysrhytmia.

The other fatality is a 76-year old male from Cavite who died on March 14, but was onluy confirmed to be COVID-19 positive on March 20. The cause of death was heart failure, community acquired pneumonia (high risk). ST elevation, myocardial infarction, acute respiratory failure and COVID-19.

-Patients who recovered reach 20 –

Two new recoveries were also reported as of 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 24.

They are a 21-year old Filipino female from Davao de Oro, and a 76-year old Filipino female from Quezon City.

This brought to 20 the total number of recovered patients in the country.

Earlier today, Tuesday, the Philippine Heart Association (PHA) said that its former president, Dr. Raul Jara, one of the Philippines’ top cardiologist who had been fighting the war against the coronavirus disease, passed away.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of one of the great pillars of Cardiology, PHA Past President Dr Raul Diaz Jara,” the PHA said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“He was a great father, teacher, mentor, poet, author, singer, colleague, friend. One who has spent his life teaching. One who never got tired to impart knowledge and wisdom,” the PHA said.

With his demise, the PHA said that the Philippine cardiology will not be the same.

