PHL continues to post over 2k new cases; total cases breach 2.8 M, mostly recoveries

Percentage of active cases at only 1.2 percent, the lowest so far since the pandemic

(Eagle News) — The Philippines continued to post more than 2,000 new cases for the second straight day on Saturday, Nov. 6, as the country breached more than 2.8 million total cases, majority of which are recoveries.

On Saturday, there were 2,656 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Department of Health. On Friday, Nov. 5, new cases posted were 2,376. The number of new cases have been increasing since Nov. 3 when new cases posted were only 1,591.

New recoveries on Saturday were 5,130 — almost twice the number of new cases that day. Total recoveries as of Nov. 6 have reached 2,721,516. The percentage of recoveries compared to total COVID cases is at 97.2 percent, the highest so far this year.

The percentage of active cases has also gone down to just 1.2 percent, the lowest since the pandemic began. Total active cases are just 34,866 as of Saturday, Nov. 6, the lowest since February this year when active cases.

New COVID-19 fatalities recorded on Saturday were 154, bringing total virus deaths to 44,239 or 1.58 percent of total COVID cases.

-Positivity rate, hospital utilization rate declining-

The COVID-19 positivity rate has also gone down to 5.6 percent.

The hospital utilization rate has also been going down the past few days.

Metro Manila on Friday, Nov. 5, was placed under COVID-19 alert level 2, with restrictions being eased in the Philippine capital as

COVID cases continued to go down, while more virus recoveries are posted.

The country is aggressively pursuing a nationwide vaccination campaign, and targets to get 50 percent of the target population inoculated against COVID-19 to achieve population protection.

