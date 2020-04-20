PHL Consulate in Spain reveals aid for Filipinos during pandemic

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Consulate in Spain and representatives of the local governments in that country met to agree on the aid that would be made available for Filipinos working in Spain.

EBC Barcelona correspondent Lyn Tumbaga-Diez reports that that the following aid are available for overseas Filipinos there.

The payment of rents of tenants of public apartment are suspended until August 2020, while those renting private apartments can ask for rent assistance.

Electricity, water and phone facilities cannot terminate their services amid the pandemic.

The governnment’s social services are also giving priorty to children, the elderly, and the disabled and those considered in vulnerable situations.

Undocumented Filipinos also need not worry as they will have access to medical services.

The government of Spain will also assist in the translation of certain documents that overseas Filipinos need,

There is also an anti-discrimination program in Spain.

Filipinos should also not worry about passport renewal during the pandemic.

Those in critical condition will be given priority for COVID-19 tests, but this protocol is still subject to change.

Parents of children with vaccination schedules are also advised to call their doctors or to wait until the end of the pandemic to have their children vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy in Madrid announced that Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Spain and Andorra can now apply for Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-AKAP, a one-time financial assistance amounting to USD200.00 or its local currency equivalent for OFWs who experienced job displacement due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The following landbased and seabased OFWs onsite are qualified to avail the DOLE-AKAP, to wit:

a. Regular / documented OFW or Qualified undocumented OFW;

b. At the jobsite and suffered job displacement due to COVID-19 starting 01 March 2020; and

c. Must not receive or be eligible to apply/receive any financial support or assistance from the employer or government of Spain or Andorra.

d. Have not received any financial assistance from OWWA due to COVID-19.

Documentary Requirements

The following documents shall be submitted to POLO-Madrid at [email protected] gmail.com for assessment:

The embassy said that scanned completely filled up Application Form are downloadable at https://www.philembassymadrid.com/labor-services-2 or fill up an online application form at https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfa4fDz6BJ3GQxKD_…/viewform and copies of:

a. Datapage of valid Philippine Passport;

b. Proof of overseas employment (valid POLO-verified employment contract, OEC, or pay slip)

c. Copy of recent Vida Laboral

d. Proof of loss of employment on account of COVID-19 (e.g. notice of termination, certification from employer, etc.)

e. Copy of worker´s residence card (TIE) or valid Yellow Card

f. Proof of active OWWA membership.

g. Additional document/s as may be required.