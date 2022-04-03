PHL Consul General in New York condemns latest attacks against Filipinos, calls for more protection vs vulnerable

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Consul General in New York condemned the attacks on Filipinos in the United States’ most populous city after two more members of the Filipino community were added to the growing list of victims of this senseless violence.

Philippine Consulate General in New York headed by Consul General Elmer Cato issued a statement condemning the senseless violence in the strongest possible terms.

On March 27, a Sunday, a 73-year old Filipino was reported to have been assaulted by a homeless individual while on his way to church between 8th Avenue and 40th Street in Manhattan.

The following Monday, a 53 year-old Filipino was beaten unconscious and robbed by another homeless man at a Mcdonald store on 7th Avenue near 34th Street.

These latest assaults came just two weeks after the brutal attack against a 67-year old Filipina in Yonkers , New York. It also brought to 34 the number of anti-Asian hate incidents and criminal violence involving Filipinos since last year.

This year alone, the Philippine Consulate General in New York monitored seven cases involving Filipinos in New York.

“We call on authorities to do more to protect the vulnerable. We remind kababayan to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary precautions, especially in public,” Consul General Cato said in a statement.

On March 10, a Filipina in her late 50s, who walks with a cane and suffers from poor eyesight, was injured after she was shoved down the stairs by an unidentified man at the 179th Street Station of the F Train in the neighborhood of Jamaica in Queens.

On the same day, a Filipina in her mid-60s was pushed by an unidentified man at the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train platform, also in Jamaica, causing her to land on her face and breaking her eyeglasses in the process. She sustained multiple injuries.

There were 23 incidents of violence against Filipinos, most of them elderly and vulnerable, reported to the Consulate last year.

(DCY, Eagle News Service)