PHL condemns latest missile, drone strikes vs Saudi Arabia

(Eagle News) — The Philippines on Friday, June 26, condemned the latest drone and missile strikes against Saudi Arabia.

In a brief statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippines “places utmost importance on the stability and security of the Gulf…”

It also urged “a halt to the repeated attacks and provocations” on Tuesday, June 23.

The attacks have been claimed by the Houthis, who gained a stronghold in Yemen’s capital Sanaa in late 2014.

Saudi Arabia backs the government in the south of Yemen.

Both parties signed a ceasefire for six weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but this lapsed last month.

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet has condemned what it called the “terroristic acts” against Riyadh using eight armed drones and three ballistic missiles near dawn on Tuesday.