PHL, Columbia are first 2 countries to take part in WHO Solidarity Trial on vaccines this January

Galvez: 15,000 participants in Metro Manila set to join WHO Trial

(Eagle News) — The Philippines will be one of two countries which will take part in the World Health Organization (WHO) Solidarity Trial this January, according to Philippine vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

The other country to take part in the WHO Solidarity Trial is Columbia.

Galvez said 15,000 people from Metro Manila will participate this month in the WHO Solidarity Trial which will be implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Philippine General Hospital.

“This month, the Philippines and Colombia will be the first two countries to take part in WHO Solidarity Vaccine Trial. Fifteen thousand volunteers from the Philippines will be participating in the said trial. At excited po talaga ang taga-Metro Manila dahil ang target po ay 15,000 people from Metro Manila at iyan po ay ang tanggapan po ng DOST at ang PGH ay i-implement po ito,” he said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

He said that there will be a “full evaluation on the safety and efficacy” of the “candidate vaccine” to be used in the WHO Solidarity Trial.

WHO and its partners launched the WHO Solidarity Trial “to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19.”

“It is one of the largest international randomized trials for COVID-19 treatments, enrolling almost 12 000 patients in 500 hospital sites in over 30 countries,” WHO said in its website.

“The Solidarity Trial is evaluating the effect of drugs on 3 important outcomes in COVID-19 patients: mortality, need for assisted ventilation and duration of hospital stay,” it said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also said that the Philippines’ being one of the first two countries identified to participate in the WHO Solidarity Trial is very important.

“Nagsalita ang ating Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez kahapon para magbigay kung ano ang latest tungkol sa government vaccine efforts. Una, sinabi ni Secretary Galvez na ang Pilipinas, kasama ang bansang Colombia, ang isa sa unang dalawang bansa na lalahok sa World Health Organization Solidarity Trial kung saan labinlimang libong Pilipino ang nagboluntaryo para masiguro ang isang ligtas at epektibong bakuna,” he said in a Palace briefing on Thursday, Jan. 7.

“At ayon sa World Health Organization, and I quote, ‘The Philippines is on track in terms of its preparation for the vaccine introduction and for the vaccine roll out’,” he said.

Thus, he said, the public should not mind detractors who are claiming that the Philippines is way behind the fight against COVID.

“So huwag ninyo pong pansinin iyong mga kalaban ng gobyerno na nagsasabi na hindi raw sapat ang ginagawa natin. WHO na po ang nagsabi diyan – we are on track,” he said.

There was however no mention yet as to which will be the vaccine candidate to be used in the WHO Solidarity Trial in the Philippines and in Columbia.

(Eagle News Service)