PHL Coast Guard to hold joint exercises with US Coast Guard this week

US Ambassador Carlson says joint exercises to ensure a “more connected, open and secure Indo-Pacific”

(Eagle News) – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) are set to conduct a “joint search and rescue” exercises this week.

The PCG, on Tuesday, August 30, welcomed the US Coast Guard Cutter (USGC) Midgett (WMSL-757) in the vicinity waters off Manila Bay.

The maritime drills of the PCG and USCG will simulate “communication exercises, maneuvering, technical demonstrations, flight operations, small boat operations, medical assistance, and resolution.”

On the part of the Philippine Coast Guard, the following vessels will participate in the joint exercises with their US counterpart: the 83-meter offshore patrol vessel, BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), the BRP Malabrigo (MRRV-4402), the BRP Boracay (FPB-2401), and a Coast Guard Aviation Force (CGAF) helicopter.

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency MaryKay Loss Carlson, joined Coast Guard Fleet Commander, CG Rear Admiral Rances, in warmly greeting USCG officers and crew participating in the joint exercises this week.

The US envoy stressed the importance of the PCG-USCG joint exercises to ensure a “more connected, open and secure Indo-Pacific.”

“As allies, strengthening our ability to work together in critical areas, such as search and rescue and maritime law enforcement, contributes to advancing our shared goals of a more connected, open, and secure Indo-Pacific,” Ambassador Carlson said.

-Information exchange-

The US envoy said that the joint exercises would advance their training in information exchange with the PCG.

This would support consultations and demonstrations on vital capabilities such as “shipboard helicopter operations, reviewing its sea procedures, engineering evolutions, and command and control processes.”

“These activities will provide immediate benefits for all participants and help shape the evolution of our cooperative efforts,” the U.S. Ambassador added.

-Focus on search and rescue operations-

PCG Rear Admiral Charlie Rances said the joint exercises would address maritime safety challenges by assessing the PCG and USCG’s capability for information exchange and interoperability at sea.

The joint exercises will focus on search and rescue operations, especially critical at this time of climate change.

“Due to climate change and our archipelagic nature, our country is prone to maritime accidents. Thus, we are striding to minimize loss of lives at sea and prevent sea mishaps,” Rances explained.

(Eagle News Service)