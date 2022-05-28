PHL Coast Guard, Japanese counterpart hold first-ever bilateral meeting

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard and the Japanese Coast Guard held their first-ever bilateral meeting in Tokyo, Japan, the PCG said.

According to the PCG, the meeting was held on May 24.

It focused on ways to counter piracy, ensure capacity building, the Maritime Safety and Security (MSP) master’s program, and maritime security operations.

The bilateral meeting took place two days before the PCG, JCG and their Indonesian counterpart held integrated maritime drills in the vicinity waters off Makassar, Indonesia.

According to the PCG, during the Regional Marine Pollution Exercise (MARPOLEX) 2022, the Philippine, Japanese and Indonesian coast guards conducted search and rescue, firefighting, and oil spill response activities to “test, evaluate, and improve their maritime capabilities.”

The biennial MARPOLEX is an implementation of the 1981 Sulawesi Sea Oil Spill Response Network Plan Agreement.

This year’s MARPOLEX is the 22nd conduct of the maritime exercise since its establishment in 1986.

During the bilateral meeting, PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio M. Abu thanked JCG Commandant Admiral Okushima Takahiro for their support in boosting the capabilities of PCG personnel through training and other capacity-building initiatives.