PHL breaches target of having 1 million Filipinos vaccinated in a day

(Eagle News) — Malacanang announced a major victory on Friday after the Philippines breached its target of having 1 million individuals vaccinated in a day.

This was after the country vaccinated a total of 1,119,389 individuals on Thursday, November 4, after the government started COVID jabs for kids aged 12 years and older.

“Good news pa rin po: Lumampas na tayo sa isang milyon na nabakunahan sa isang araw. Ito ay nangyari po kahapon, a-kuwatro ng Nobyembre. Umabot sa 1,119,389 po ang nabakunahan kahapon lamang,” Roque said in a Palace press briefing on Friday, Nov. 5.

He also how the country had vaccinated about a million Filipinos in the two days before Nov. 4, and commended the local government units, vaccinators and the general population who got themselves inoculated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Philippines vaccinated 948,521 individuals. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, there were 932,762 Filipinos who got COVID jabs.

“Kung patuloy po na ganito na halos one million a day ang nababakunahan, maabot po natin talaga iyong target natin na population protection sa Disyembre. Keep up the good work, Philippines,” he said.

The government targets to fully vaccinate at least 50 percent of the country’s target population by year-end to achieve population protection.

More than 62.4 million total vaccine doses have been administered in the Philippines as of Thursday, Nov. 4, based on the data from the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.

According to the same data, 37.23 percent or more than 28.7 million individuals are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

In Metro Manila or National Capital Region (NCR), 97.45 percent or more than 9.5 million individuals have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Those fully vaccinated in NCR reached 88.86 percent or more than 8.6 million people.

Metro Manila eased into Alert Level 2 on Friday, Nov. 5 after two days of less than 2,000 new COVID cases were recorded. However, that changed on Friday when the Department of Health reported 2,376 new COVID cases.

