PHL breaches 1M total COVID cases, but 90.9 percent of these already recovered

PHL joins 25 other countries which have over 1 million total COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) – Philippine COVID-19 cases breached 1 million on Monday, April 26, with the addition of 8,929 cases, the Department of Health reported.

Total COVID-19 cases on Monday reached 1,006,428, but most of these, 915,952, are recoveries. In fact, recovered patients accounted for 90.9 percent of total cases, the highest percentage so far since March 10. New recoveries added on Monday were 11,333.

The Philippines thus joined 25 other countries which have more than 1 million total COVID-19 cases.

-Declining percentage of active cases, COVID deaths-

As of Monday, the percentage of active cases also further decreased at 7.4 percent. There are currently 74,623 active cases. On Saturday, April 24, active cases were at 9 percent, while on Sunday, April 25, it was at 7.7 percent

Of the 74,623 active cases, 96.8 percent are either mild or asymptomatic.

The percentage of COVID-19 deaths on Monday, also continued to decline. It was recorded at 1.67 percent with a total of 16,853. New COVID-19 deaths added were 70, which was much lower than Friday’s 145, and Saturday’s 109 deaths.

The so-called NCR plus areas in the country — Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — are currently under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) which will end on April 30. The two-week MECQ was put in place after a two-week ECQ meant to bring down a surge of COVID-19 cases in these areas since March.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte will announce the new quarantine classifications for next month, May, on Wednesday, April 28, during his Talk to the Nation address.

“Baka po si Presidente na ang mag-anunsiyo dahil ang Talk to the People po ay sa Wednesday,” Roque said in a Palace press briefing on Monday, April 26.

The following are the 25 other countries which have more than 1 million total COVID cases based on the virus dashboard of Johns Hopkins University as of April 26, 2021 (4:20 p.m. PST):

32,077,297 US

17,313,163 India

14,340,787 Brazil

5,559,121 France

4,708,640 Russia

4,629,969 Turkey

4,420,443 United Kingdom

3,962,674 Italy

3,468,617 Spain

3,306,692 Germany

2,860,884 Argentina

2,774,464 Colombia

2,758,856 Poland

2,396,204 Iran

2,328,391 Mexico

2,084,262 Ukraine

1,761,575 Peru

1,641,194 Indonesia

1,620,206 Czechia

1,575,471 South Africa

1,486,205 Netherlands

1,186,991 Canada

1,169,536 Chile

1,046,264 Romania

1,031,322 Iraq

