PHL bet Rabiya Mateo stuns in Miss Universe preliminaries

(Eagle News) — The Philippines’ Miss Universe bet Rabiya Mateo stunned the audience in the pageant preliminaries with her yellow evening gown number, and national costume that showed style as well as the Philippine colors.

In the 69th Miss Universe contest that is streamed online on Saturday, May 15, (May 14 in Florida) from Seminole, Florida amid the pandemic, the 24-year physical therapy graduate from Iloilo radiated confidence as she donned her yellow two-piece swimsuit, and then a long gown that was inspired by the “radiance of the Philippine sun” according to its designer Furne Amato.

It was an amazing night.💛🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/4UzTM0YjGn — Rabiya Mateo (@Rabiyamateo11) May 15, 2021

Amato said the tulle gown’s “beadwork was inspired by the radiance of the Philippine sun which symbolizes positivity and optimism. A hope for a new tomorrow, a world with endless beauty and happiness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FURNE ONE AMATO (@furneamato)

Before that, on Friday, May 14, (May 13 in Florida) she also wore with pride the national costume that showed the country’s flag colors or blue, red and yellow. Rabiya said that she felt “like I’m a Victoria’s Secret angel” before her walk on stage wearing the blue and red wings with three golden yellow stars representing the Philippine flag colors, and mismatched blue and red high heels. The outfit was designed by the late Filipino international designer Rocky Gathercole. But she decided not to wear the headgear created by Bulacan jewelry designer Manny Halasan as it was heavy and it was always falling down during the practice session. In the end, she decided to just let her hair flow freely, and strode confidently wearing the national costume even though she had an injury at the time.

After her walk, Rabiya went live on instagram to apologize that she was’t able to wear the headgear, crying while she talked, as she revealed that she had a bleeding wound at that time.

“I’m sorry kung na-disappoint man kayo sa akin. I know na I did my best, I even cut my finger and ‘yung stockings ko punong-puno na din ng dugo, but I kept fighting,” an emotional Rabiya said.

The pageant finals, including the coronation, will be held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday, May 16 (Monday, May 17, in Manila)

