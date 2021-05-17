PHL bet Rabiya Mateo makes it to Miss Universe top 21, but fails to enter top 10

(Eagle News) — The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo made it to the top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe pageant being held in Florida, United States on May 16 evening (Monday morning, May 17 in the Philippines)

The other top 21 Miss Universe 2020 candidates who made it were the following:

– Colombia, Peru, Australia,France, Myanmar, Jamaica, Mexico, Dominican Republic, USA, Indonesia, Argentina, India, Curacao, Philippines, Brazil, Great Britain, Nicaragua, Thailand, Costa Rica, Vietnam.

Rabiya, however, failed to make it to the top 10. The Miss Universe bets who made it were the candidates representing Jamaica, Dominican Republic, India, Peru, Australia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Brazil.

The 2020 Miss Universe pageant is being done amid the COVID pandemic. It has been postponed for a year due to COVID restrictions. The Miss Universe panel of judges is composed of all women: former Miss Universe winners Brooke Lee (1997), the only native Hawaiian to win both Miss USA And Miss Universe, and Zuleyka Rivera (2006) from Peru; Korean-American actress-singer-model Arden Cho; South Asian entrepreneur Deepika Mutyala; Canadian TV pertonality Keltie Knight; Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy; Colombian economist Tetyana Orozco; and Mary Kay Cosmetics’ chief marketing officer Sheryl Adkins-Green.

So far, four Philippine candidates have won the Miss Universe crown: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

(Eagle News Service)