PHL bet Rabiya Mateo makes it to Miss Universe top 21, but fails to enter top 10

Courtesy MIss Universe

 

(Eagle News) — The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo made it to the top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe pageant being held in Florida, United States on May 16 evening (Monday morning, May 17 in the Philippines)

The other top 21 Miss Universe 2020 candidates who made it were the following:
– Colombia, Peru, Australia,France, Myanmar, Jamaica, Mexico, Dominican Republic, USA,  Indonesia, Argentina, India, Curacao, Philippines, Brazil, Great Britain, Nicaragua, Thailand, Costa Rica, Vietnam.

Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo as she is called on the stage as among the top 21 candidates to make it to the Miss Universe semi-finals on Monday, May 17. (Screenshot from MIss Universe live pageant/Courtesy Miss Universe)

 

Rabiya, however, failed to make it to the top 10. The Miss Universe bets who made it were the candidates representing Jamaica, Dominican Republic, India, Peru, Australia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Brazil.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – MAY 16: Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo appears onstage at the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rodrigo Varela / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The 2020 Miss Universe pageant is being done amid the COVID pandemic. It has been postponed for a year due to COVID restrictions.  The Miss Universe panel of judges is composed of all women: former Miss Universe winners Brooke Lee (1997), the only native Hawaiian to win both Miss USA And Miss Universe, and Zuleyka Rivera (2006) from Peru; Korean-American actress-singer-model Arden Cho; South Asian entrepreneur Deepika Mutyala; Canadian TV pertonality Keltie Knight; Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy; Colombian economist Tetyana Orozco; and Mary Kay Cosmetics’ chief marketing officer Sheryl Adkins-Green.

So far, four Philippine candidates have won the Miss Universe crown: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Photo courtesy Miss Rabiya Mateo’s Twitter page. Rabiya wearing a yellow long gown during the Miss Universe preliminaries last week

 

(Eagle News Service)

 

