PHL bet Beatrice Gomez makes it to top five, but fails to advance to top 3 of Miss Universe pageant

Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez, presents herself during the evening gown competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel’s southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

 

(Eagle News) – The Philippines’ Ms. Universe candidate Beatrice Luigi Gomez made it to the top five, but failed to make it to the top three of the prestigious pageant being held in Israel on December 12 (Israel time) or Monday, Dec. 13 on Philippine time

Gomez was asked about mandating vaccine passports and said she was all for it in the interest of public health.

South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira were the Miss Universe candidates who made it to the top three.

Gomez and Miss Colombia’s Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa, were in the beauty pageant’s top five.

US television host Steve Harvey presents the top five Miss Universe contestants (L to R): Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez; Miss Colombia, Valeria Ayos; Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira; Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane; and Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel’s southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)
Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez, appears on stage during the national costume presentation of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel’s southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 10, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

The 70th Miss Universe pageant was held at Universe Dome, Port of Eilat in Eilat, South District, Israel. The previous Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event.

The competition featured the return of Steve Harvey as host.

