PHL bet Beatrice Gomez makes it to top five, but fails to advance to top 3 of Miss Universe pageant

(Eagle News) – The Philippines’ Ms. Universe candidate Beatrice Luigi Gomez made it to the top five, but failed to make it to the top three of the prestigious pageant being held in Israel on December 12 (Israel time) or Monday, Dec. 13 on Philippine time

Gomez was asked about mandating vaccine passports and said she was all for it in the interest of public health.

South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira were the Miss Universe candidates who made it to the top three.

Gomez and Miss Colombia’s Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa, were in the beauty pageant’s top five.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant was held at Universe Dome, Port of Eilat in Eilat, South District, Israel. The previous Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event.

The competition featured the return of Steve Harvey as host.

(Eagle News Service)