PHL becomes close 2nd to Indonesia with most COVID cases in ASEAN, as cases near 116,000

PHL- 24th country with most COVID-19 cases in the world, based on Johns Hopkins University data

(Eagle News) – The Philippines became a close second to Indonesia in terms of having the most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia as the total confirmed virus infections in the country reached 115,980 on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

The country came very close to Indonesia’s record of 116,865 as of late Wednesday afternoon, at 5:34 pm (PST) based on the virus dashboard from Johns Hopkins University. Infact, the difference in number of cases between Indonesia and the Philippines was less than a thousand cases, or 885 cases to be exact.

-PHL briefly surpasses Indonesia’s record before JHU update on Wednesday-

It even briefly surpassed Indonesia’s 115,056 total infections at 4:35 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, before the virus dashboard was updated by Johns Hopkins University at 5:34 p.m.

So at that time, briefly, the Philippines became the top ASEAN country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Indonesia still has the most COVID-19 deaths at 5,388. The Philippines only has 2,123 virus fatalities.

As of the 5:34 p.m. data of the Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard, the Philippines is the 24th country with the most COVID-19 cases.

-DOH reports 3,462 new cases-

On Wednesday, the Department of Health data showed 3,462 additional COVID-19 cases in the Philippines. This is less than half of the previous record-high single day additional cases of the previous day recorded at 6,352.

Most of the cases are still from Metro Manila at 2,434, followed by Laguna with 105 cases, Rizal with 101 cases, Cavite with 73 cases, and Cebu with 62 cases.

Patients who recovered that were reported on Wednesday were 222, bringing the total recoveries so far to 66,270.

Deaths reported due to COVID-19 on Wednesday were just nine, bringing the total fatalities to 2,123.

Malacanang on Tuesday, Aug. 4, said that the country has increased its testing capacity to more then 30,000 each day, which would account for the spike in cases.

COVID-19 testing czar said the COVID-19 tests daily already reached 35,000.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, said that this was still a good thing since with the early identification of the virus cases, the isolation, treatment and contact tracing of individuals would be done earlier to prevent deaths, or cases developing into severe or critical level.

-Top 25 countries with most COVID-19 cases-

Below is the top 25 countries with the most COVID-19 infections, including the total number of cases reported in the particular countries.

1. US – 4,771,519 cases

2. Brazil – 2,801,921 cases

3. India -1,908,254 cases

4. Russia – 864,948 cases

5. South Africa – 521,318 cases

6. Mexico – 449,961 cases

7. Peru – 439,890 cases

8. Chile – 362,962 cases

9. Colombia – 334,979 cases

10. Iran – 314,786 cases

11. United Kingdom – 307,256 cases

12. Spain – 302,814 cases

13. Saudi Arabia – 281,456 cases

14. Pakistan – 281,136 cases

15. Italy – 248,419 cases

16. Bangladesh – 246,674 cases

17. Turkey – 234,934 cases

18. France – 228,576 cases

19. Argentina – 213,535 cases

20. Germany – 213,090 cases

21. Iraq – 134,722 cases

22. Canada – 119,659 cases

23. Indonesia – 116,865 cases

24. Philippines – 115,980 cases

25. Qatar – 111,538 cases

(Eagle News Service)