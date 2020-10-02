PHL becomes 20th country in the world with the most COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) – The Philippines is now the 20th country in the world with the most COVID-19 cases based on the virus dashboard of the Johns Hopkins University.

This was after the coronavirus cases in the country reached 314,079 as of Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

The Philippines came after Italy which was in the 19th place. Italy had 317,409 cases.

The Philippines overtook Pakistan (at 21st place) and Germany which was ranked 22nd.

Indonesia was next at 23rd with 291,182 cases; Israel at 24th place with 255,771 cases, and Ukraine with 218,625 cases.

The Philippines is thus still the top ASEAN country with the most COVID-19 cases.

Indonesia, however, has far more COVID-19 deaths at 10,856.

The Philippines has 5,562 coronavirus fatalities as of Thursday.

The United States is still the country with the most COVID-19 cases in the world at more than 7.27 million, and the most COVID-19 fatalities at 207,808 deaths.

Just this Thursday night, Oct. 1, no less than the US President Donald Trump and his First Lady Melania tested positive for the virus.

Worldwide, COVID-19 cases reached 34,295,807, while COVID-19 deaths reached 1,022,957.

The following are the top 20 countries with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard:

1. US – 7,277,814 cases

2. India – 6,394,068 cases

3. Brazil – 4,847,092 cases

4. Russia – 1,179,634 cases

5. Colombia – 835,339 cases

6. Peru – 814,829 cases

7. Spain – 778,607 cases

8. Argentina – 765,002 cases

9. Mexico – 748,315 cases

10. South Africa – 676,084 cases

11. France – 616,986 cases

12. Chile – 464,750 cases

13. United Kingdom – 462,775 cases

14. Iran – 461,044 cases

15. Iraq – 367,474 cases

16. Bangladesh – 364,987 cases

17. Saudi Arabia – 335,097 cases

18. Turkey – 320,070 cases

19. Italy – 317,409 cases

(Eagle News Service)