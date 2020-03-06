PHL basketball prodigy Kai Sotto thanks Filipinos supporting him in NBA’s “Basketball Without Borders” stint

(Eagle News) — Philippine teen basketball phenomenon, 17-year old Kai Sotto, has been invited to participate in the NBA’s “Basketball Without Borders” in the United States.

Sotto said he is inspired by his family who sacrificed a lot to help him reach his goal, and by all Filipinos who believe in him.

“It starts off with my family. My dad sacrificed everything. He actually coached two teams in the Philippines. But he sacrificed that to help me reach my goal and my dreams. I wake up everything thinking about my dad, my mom, and my younger sublings. All of them transferred here with me in America. I think that’s more than enough inspiration for me,” he said in an interview with Eagle News Service at the sidelines of his basketball practice in Chicago, Illinois.

Kai also said that he is inspired by his big Filipino family back in the Philippines.

“Second thing, I still have a big family in my home country, and I have a lot of Filipinos who believe in me,” the 17-year old basketball prodigy said.

At 7″2, the young Filipino teen stands out in the practice in Chicago, towering over the other American players.

“I just want to take every single Filipino who has been supporting me. I won’t let you down. I promise you I will try my best,” Kai Sotto said.

His father said that Kai’s participation in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders is a good opportunity for the Filipino teen to further hone his God-given talent.

He said that he also makes sure that his son enjoys his time in the basketball practices.

He said that Kai Sotto has a strong chance to be able to join the NBA in the future with God’s help.

The NBA’s “Basketball Without Borders” is an instructional camp organized by the NBA in conjunction with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

It is a “basketball development and community outreach program that unites young basketball players to promote the sport and encourage positive social change in the areas of education, health, and wellness” that has been organized annually since 2001.

(with a report from Aljamin Santos, EBC Las Vegas correspondent, Eagle News Service)