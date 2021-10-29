PHL bares updated “Red, Green, Yellow” list of countries that will take effect on Nov. 1

(Eagle News) – Malacanang has released the approved and updated “Red, Green and Yellow list” of countries that will take effect on November 1 until Nov. 15.

Under the new list, only one country – Latvia – remains under the “red list.”

There are 46 countries, jurisdictions or territories under the updated Green List. These are the following:

Algeria, American Samoa, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, China (Mainland), Comoros, Cook Islands, Eritrea, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Kiribati, Madagascar, Mali, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat, Nauru, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Niue, North Korea, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Helena, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Solomon Islands, Sudan, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tokelau, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu and Yemen.

All other countries, jurisdictions or territories not mentioned in the above list are under the Yellow List.

The Inter-Agency Task Force also expanded to the Yellow List the limited international transit hub operations that was previously approved for countries,territories and jurisdictions in the Green List.

These operations, however, shall be limited to airside transfers between Terminals 1 and 2, and within Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“The IATF likewise approved the creation of a sub-Technical Working Group headed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) that would formulate and propose recommendations for special pilot testing and quarantine protocols for Filipinos, balikbayans, and their families coming from Green and Yellow Lists,” Malacanang added.

(Eagle News Service)