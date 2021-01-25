PHL at 32nd spot for weeks among countries with COVID-19 cases, based on Johns Hopkins data

PHL is 2nd ASEAN country with most COVID-19 cases after Indonesia

(Eagle News) – The Philippines has dropped to no. 32 among countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases from 19th place four months ago.

This was according to the virus dashboard of the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on Monday, Jan. 25.

The country has 513,619 COVID-19 cases and 10,242 deaths as of that date.

Even the Philippine government has observed that the country has maintained its 32nd spot for the past few weeks.

“We have gone down from number 19 or 20 worldwide in terms of cases, we have remained for the past weeks to be number 32 worldwide,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday, Jan. 25.

“Sana magpatuloy pa ang pagbaba ng mga kaso sa mga darating na mga araw,” he said.

The Philippines ranked after Bangladesh which had 531,799 cases, and 8.023 deaths.

The Philippine government credited this to the country’s management of COVID-19 cases including targeted mass testing of the population, and isolation and treatment for those found to be positive. Aside from this, public and private health campaigns to strictly follow minimum health safety protocols -mask, hugas, iwas- or wearing of masks, frequent handwashing and maintaining social or physical distancing, also played a crucial role.

Among Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia has the most COVID-19 cases at 989.262. It also has the most deaths at 27,835.

The Philippines is the second ASEAN country with the most number of COVID-19 cases after Indonesia.

Indonesia is currently at 19th place among the countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines was at 19th place in October last year based on the Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard.

As of Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021, the United States still topped countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases. It has over 25 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 419,208 deaths.

Worldwide, COVID-19 cases reached more than 99 million as of Jan. 25, 2021 with more than 2 million virus deaths, as new COVID-19 variants are reported, including variants that are said to be more infectious than previous ones.

Various countries have also started mass vaccinations in an effort to prevent more of the population from being infected with the virus.

(Eagle News Service)