PHL Army welcomes raps vs cop, four police cadets over Ragos death

(Eagle News)–Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay on Friday, June 5, welcomed the filing of charges against the policeman and several police cadets over the death of former soldier Winston Ragos in April.

“The filing of murder cases by the NBI against PMSgt. Daniel Florendo Jr, and four other police trainees, in connection with the killing of former Corporal Winston Ragos, is a major step towards justice for our fallen hero, who has given the best years of his life in service to the country,” Gapay said.

According to Gapay, cases of perjury and tampering with evidence were also filed against police involved.

Gapay said the Army “expects indictment on all the cases filed and strongly believes that truth will prevail and justice will be served.”

“May this initial development bring comfort to his family, and continue to raise awareness on mental health, and the plight of our soldiers who bear invisible scars of war,” he said.

Florendo and some police trainees from were manning a checkpoint in Fairview, Quezon City, when Ragos arrived.

Ragos, who was diagnosed with a mental illness, was told to go home but he reportedly refused, resulting in the shooting incident.

Florendo’s group said Ragos had been armed but his family denied this.

Ragos’ last known assignment as a soldier was in Marawi, which had been overrun by local terrorists in May 2017.